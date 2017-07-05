Register Home About Us News & Events Contact us
News & Events

Upcoming Magazine - September 2017

Wednesday, July 5, 2017
The French Connection
edited by Dr Devika Singh

This issue focuses on artistic exchanges between India and France in the fields of painting, fashion, photography, film and architecture, before and after Indian independence. It seeks to map some of the wider exchanges that took place between Indian and French artists and bring together for the first time some of the most innovative and significant artworks made by Indian and French modern and contemporary artists, many of which remain little known to a broad audience.