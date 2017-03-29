Upcoming Magazine - June 2017

Contemporary Dance in India

edited by Astad Deboo and Ketu H. Katrak

This issue probes the many factors and challenges facing Contemporary Dance in India, prominent since the 1980s (with earlier artists such as Uday Shankar and Chandralekha). Through essays, photo features and interviews, we highlight the work of key personalities and institutions within this field and examine the following questions—What defines this style and distinguishes it from modern dance in the West? How are classical Indian dance styles interwoven into new-age choreography? What are the unique innovations in movement, theme, costuming, music, multimedia and staging that are visible today? Is contemporary dance in India a predominantly urban phenomenon? What are the forums and venues that support this form of dance financially and otherwise?