News & Events

Upcoming Book - June 2017

Thursday, March 16, 2017
Monuments Matter: India's Archaeological Heritage since Independence


by Nayanjot Lahiri

This volume aims to provide a mix of perspectives on Indian archaeology since Independence. 1947 saw a redrawing of the political map, as a consequence of which a united India came to be partitioned into the two nation-states of India and Pakistan. The book begins by looking at the impact this had on monuments, on museum collections, and on the nature of archaeological research itself. It goes on to provide an overview of archaeological investigations as also of methods used in collecting and processing data. A scrutiny of Indian archaeology’s accomplishments and failures since Independence is the conceptual theme that binds together this book.  