Upcoming Book - December 2016

A Magic World: New Visions of Indian Painting

In Tribute to Ananda Coomaraswamy’s Rajput Painting of 1916

edited by Molly Emma Aitken

The volume revisits Coomaraswamy’s Rajput Painting 100 years after its original publication and engages with new scholarship in the field. Exploring issues such as the relationship between text and image; portraiture and the interface between painting and photography; iconography, copying and radical changes of scale; the politics of pleasure; and the talismanic power of images, the essays probe the far-reaching cultural preoccupations of 16th- to early 20th-century India.