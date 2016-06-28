Upcoming Book - September 2016





Water has played an important role in the architectural heritage of India from the earliest times and Marg’s forthcoming book titled “Water Design: Environment and Histories”, edited by Jutta Jain-Neubauer, explores the interactions between water and space in India – built or unbuilt, social, sacred, metaphoric or real. At a juncture when climate change and water conservation have become one of the most pressing issues of our times, this book is particularly relevant in drawing our attention to historical models that could provide insight and inspiration for present solutions.