Upcoming Magazine - June 2016

Cloth and India: Towards Recent Histories 1947 – 2015

edited by Mayank Mansingh Kaul

The essays focus largely on handmade textiles looking at the role of key personalities and institutions, politics, important revival efforts, discussions on the work of designers and the current relationship with the Indian fashion industry. Among other issues discussed are the perennial sari, embroidery and natural dyeing.