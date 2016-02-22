Upcoming Magazine - March 2016

The March magazine brings together essays that focus on issues of identity and belonging, discussing the lives and work of bronzecasters in Swamimalai, the cultural heritage of Kolkata’s Chinatown, and an anecdotal history of Upar Kot in Aligarh. Other articles include Giuseppe Tucci’s remarks on the state of Tibetan monasteries in the 1930s and ‘40s, a photo essay on the work of Laura Letinsky inspired by India's flower markets, and a conversation with Anurupa Roy on government policies concerning performance artists in the country.