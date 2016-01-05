Register Home About Us News & Events Contact us
News & Events

Upcoming Book - March 2016

Tuesday, January 5, 2016
Bundi Fort: A Rajput World

edited by Milo Cleveland Beach

The wall-paintings in the Rajput fort at Bundi, Rajasthan, include the earliest and finest examples of court painting known in India. Only recently available for sustained study, these wall-decorations help to define the religious, literary, and artistic interests of the court; the functions of the spaces they adorn; the political aspirations of the rulers; and the evolving relationships between one court, its Rajput neighbors, and its Mughal overlords. This new study will transform understanding of Rajput painting and architecture in Rajasthan.