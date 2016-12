Out Now





Marg Pictorial Diary 2016

The 2016 diary is a tribute to the nation and is unique in that it celebrates the diversity of India through its languages, artistically rendered through calligraphy. The calligraphy has been done by noted artist Achyut Palav.



The diary is priced at Rs 380/- inclusive of delivery charges (delivery in India only).

