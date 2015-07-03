Home >
News & Events
News & Events
Upcoming Magazine - September 2015
Friday, July 3, 2015
Imambadas in Kashmir, Book Art, The Worlds of Siona Benjamin
This non-thematic issue includes articles on contemporary art focusing more on new trends and alternate interpretations. Reflections of India's Jewish and Islamic heritage are seen in a Jewish contemporary artist's experience of growing up in India and living in the US, and in an article on the role of Imambadas in Kashmir, how they have evolved and what they mean in the community. Both reflect a sense of community and belonging.